Coolie actor Soubin Shahir denied approval to attend an event in Dubai due to Manjummel Boys fraud case

Soubin Shahir is currently enjoying the success of Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, the actor-filmmaker has now found himself at the center of a controversy due to a case linked to Manjummel Boys.

Why was Soubin Shahir denied permission to travel to Dubai?

According to multiple reports, including one by Manorama Online, Soubin Shahir was denied entry into Dubai owing to his involvement in a fraud case. The actor’s legal team had approached the Ernakulam Magistrate Court to seek permission for him to travel on September 5, 2025, to attend the SIIMA Award event in the UAE.

Soubin’s lawyers argued that his presence at the awards ceremony in Dubai would be a matter of honor for the Malayalam film industry. They further stated that he would return to India immediately after the event. Despite the pleas, the court denied the request.

Soubin Shahir’s fraud case

Soubin Shahir was arrested by the Kochi police earlier in July 2025. He was released on bail the same day and was later granted permission to travel.

The arrest was based on a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathara Hameed, a resident of Aroor, Kerala. The complaint alleged that the actor-producer, along with producers Babu Shahir and Shawn Antony of Parava Films, promised a 40 per cent profit share if Siraj invested Rs 7 crore in Manjummel Boys. Despite the film becoming a blockbuster, Siraj claimed he was not paid his share of the profits.

However, the producers refuted the claims, stating that Siraj had failed to provide the investment amount on time, which allegedly caused delays and disruptions in the film’s shooting schedule.

Soubin Shahir’s recent film

Soubin Shahir was recently seen in the movie Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, explored the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who sets out to avenge his best friend’s murder.

While Nagarjuna Akkineni played the main antagonist, Soubin Shahir also portrayed a villainous role. Apart from them, the movie featured Shruti Haasan, Upendra Rao, Sathyaraj, and others in pivotal roles.

