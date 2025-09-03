Who Was Simone Ashley Kissing at US Open? Bridgerton Star Spotted With New Beau Amid Joshua Jackson Dating Rumors

Simone Ashley has seemingly already moved on! The actress visibly couldn’t keep her hands or especially her lips to herself during a recent outing at the US Open. According to Just Jared, she was spotted with a mystery man while in the audience for the match between Jannick Sinner and Alexander Bublik at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. He was later identified as the businessman named Tim Sykes. Not only were the two enjoying each other’s company, but their smooches soon became the talk of the town.

Simone Ashley goes from Joshua Jackson to Tim Sykes

Previously, Simone Ashley was involved with Joshua Jackson, with whom she was spotted holding hands. The two took a stroll in New York City as late as this August, fueling more dating rumors. And while they have not confirmed anything publicly, it was believed that they are in a relationship. As of September, however, things seem to have changed a lot.

On Monday, September 1, the Bridgerton actress was spotted on the sidelines enjoying the ongoing US Open Grand Slam. With their PDA taking center stage, there is no doubt that her heart has moved on from Joshua Jackson to the handsome businessman instead. Tim Sykes is reportedly the co-owner of Ruby’s Cafe in New York City. The two are mutuals on social media; however, nothing can be dug into the man’s Instagram, as it has been set to private, away from prying eyes. They were joined in the celebrity section of the match alongside fellow South Asian stars Kal Penn and Zakir Khan.

The actress is known for her participation in shows like S*x Education and, more importantly, Bridgerton, where she embodied Kate Sharma. She was supposed to have an important role in F1: The Movie alongside Brad Pitt, and even after shooting the scenes, she was edited out, leading to a lot of uproar online.

