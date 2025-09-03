After Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon likely to be remade in Hindi

Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon released in theaters on February 21, 2025, and became a massive hit. Now, it looks like the film will be remade in Hindi.

Is Pradeep Ranganathan starrer Dragon being remade in Hindi?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, Pradeep Ranganathan’s coming-of-age comedy drama Dragon is expected to be remade in Hindi, with the makers working on pre-production. However, an official confirmation has not been announced.

Earlier, Pradeep’s romantic comedy Love Today was remade in Hindi as Loveyapa. The Bollywood adaptation featured Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles.

More about Dragon

Dragon is a comedy-drama film that follows the story of D. Ragavan, aka Dragon, an engineering dropout who leads a life of facade, tricking his parents. However, his life turns upside down when his girlfriend dumps him, prompting him to chase a high-paying job.

Taking the easy route, Dragon forges his qualifications and lands a lucrative offer at an engineering firm. However, hell breaks loose when his former college principal finds out the truth and threatens to expose him.

In a chance at retribution, the principal offers him a choice: either get exposed or complete his 42 arrears in a single 6-month-long semester. Whether Ragavan manages to complete the task or loses everything becomes the central narrative of the story.

With Pradeep in the lead, the movie features Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar, George Maryan, and many more in key roles.

Directed by Ashwath Marimuthu, the film was a massive success in theaters and was lauded by critics upon its release.

Pradeep Ranganathan’s next films

Pradeep Ranganathan will next appear in the sci-fi romantic comedy Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan. Backed by Nayanthara, SS Lalit Kumar, and LK Vishnu Kumar, the film is slated to release on October 17, 2025, coinciding with Diwali this year.

The movie, which has Krithi Shetty as the female lead, boasts an ensemble cast, including SJ Suryah, Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Mysskin, and more.

Looking ahead, Pradeep also has the romantic action comedy Dude in his lineup. The movie stars Mamitha Baiju as his co-star, with R Sarathkumar playing a pivotal character.

Interestingly, Dude is also announced for a Diwali release, though an exact date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

