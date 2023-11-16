Bigg Boss 17: Journey from being journalist to tarot card reader; Who is Jigna Vora? Know more about her

Former journalist Jigna Vora is currently a contestant in India's most popular controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17, led by Salman Khan. Her participation in the show was the talk of the town as the audience was eager to know her real-life personality more closely. Jigna has been a part of the media industry for a long time and has had an illustrative career.

From being falsely accused in a murder case of a fellow crime reporter to spending nine months behind bars, Jigna's life has been full of ups and downs and surrounded by controversies even before she participated in Bigg Boss 17. Today (16 November), as we celebrate National Journalism Day, let's look at the controversial life of Jigna Vora and explore the lesser-known facts about this former journalist.

Who is Jigna Vora?

Jigna Vora was born in 1974 in Dubai and was a student at the Indian High School. After a few years, Jigna was sent to Mumbai with her cousins to pursue her further studies. She kickstarted her career as a journalist covering crime stories in Mumbai for a reputed publication. Later, she even started studying law and decided to focus on crime reporting.

Take a look at the post here-

However, she had to leave her law internship because she married a man who claimed to be an engineer. Her ex-husband was based in Gujarat. Unfortunately, Jigna's marriage with her ex-husband didn't work out, and they decided to get separated. It was 2004 when Jigna chose to return to her family in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. By then, she was already a mother to a four-year-old son. She again started working in the media fraternity to care for her son.

She then worked with several media publications and interacted with several accused individuals and known criminals for her story. Being a crime reporter, she even covered underworld stories, and her first story was in December 2005 when Rajan's wife, Sujata Nikhalje, was arrested for making threats to a builder. Following this, she worked on a significant story about the controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and covered the sensational case of Jaya Chheda.

Here's how Jigna Vora landed in trouble:

Success kissed her feet, and Jigna Vora held the position of Deputy Bureau Chief at a reputed publication. However, it was in 2011 that her life turned upside down as she became one of the two main suspects in the murder of a fellow crime journalist, Jyotrimoy Dey (J Dey). J Dey was shot dead at Powai, Mumbai. After investigation, it was later discovered that the goons who killed J Dey were linked to an underworld don.

Advertisement

Soon, Jigna landed in trouble as the Mumbai police charged both the underworld don and Jigna Vora after an initial investigation. It was on November 25, 2011, when Mumbai police arrested Jigna. Jigna was accused of providing personal details about her fellow journalist, J Dey, to the gangster. She was blamed for sharing his address and the license plate number with the underworld don.

In 2016, J Dey's murder case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jigna claimed to be innocent and mentioned how she had contacted solely the gangster for an interview for her publication. After nine months in prison, Jigna was granted bail in 2012 from Byculla Jail, Mumbai. Due to a lack of evidence, she was cleared of all charges by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in 2018.

Life post being out of jail:

After spending nine months in jail, Jigna wrote a book, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, where she shared her trauma following the wrongful arrest for murder, firmly denying all allegations during interrogation. After this challenging phase, Jigna became a tarot reader and healer, offering guidance using astrology. She's also involved in researching and writing web series and movies.

Also, Jiga gained significant recognition recently due to a web series based on her life titled Scoop. In this web show, Karishma Tanna stepped into Jigna's shoes to play the role of the journalist.

More about Jigna Vora's personal life:

After her broken marriage, Jigna Vora fell in love with a man based in Gujarat. Recently, while talking to Munawar Faruqui in the Bigg Boss 17 house, Jigna became emotional as she recalled the time spent with her ex-partner and mentioned that she is still in love with him even after 14 years. Jigna told Munawar how she has only met her ex-partner 5 times in 14 years, and she remembers the exact date when they met.

When Munawar asked about the last time she met him, Jigna shared that her ex-partner was posted in Baroda. Jigna proudly mentioned how there were no expectations from her partner. She even told Munawar that she and her partner never wanted to marry. Munawar questioned Jigna whether things would have been different if her case hadn't happened. She revealed how her partner never stood for her, even once in the hardest phase of her life.

Advertisement

Also, Jigna Vora's son is currently settled in the US and works in the food industry.

About Jigna Vora's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Jigna Vora has formed a close bond with actress Rinku Dhawan. She is also among the favorite contestants of Bigg Boss. The actress is often seen spending time with Rinku but has a good camaraderie with most of the Bigg Boss 17 contestants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Nov 2, 2023: Jigna Vora admits being in love with her ex even after 14 years; 'Nahi ho rahi nafrat'