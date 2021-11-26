BB15 EXCLUSIVE: Simba Nagpal on Pratik Sehajpal choosing Neha Bhasin over him & calling Umar Riaz 'aatankwadi'

Simba Nagpal was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor admits that his elimination did come as a shock to him. “I had expected that whenever my elimination happens, it would be done by the audiences’ votes, but it happened because of my housemates. So there is definitely a disagreement there. I am someone who believes in making bonds, but some people inside the house were friends even before entering the show,” says Simba.

He further adds, “So for them it was important to respect their earlier bonds as compared to the ones they made inside the house. Whether it was Nishant (Bhat) and Jay’s (Bhanushali) friendship, or Neha (Bhasin) and Pratik’s (Sehajpal) bond, or Shamita (Shetty) and Rajiv’s (Adatia) equation. So I agree with their perspective too, but I do have some disagreement there.” During the elimination task, Pratik chose Neha over Simba. Did he feel betrayed? “No, I didn’t feel betrayed at all. In fact, I already knew who Pratik would choose, because in Bigg Boss OTT Neha was his connection. I always knew that for him, Nishant and Neha would be a priority over me. If he would have chosen someone else over me, then I would have been disappointed,” he clarifies.

Reportedly, the actor was even accused for showing lack of participation in the tasks on the show, as well as for being lazy. Reacting to that, Simba states, “There were two types of tasks in the house, one that was given by Bigg Boss and the other that people created within themselves. In the tasks that were assigned by Bigg Boss, my attempt had always been to give more than a hundred percent. I have never been lazy there. But yes, I have been lazy in instances where I felt that unintentional arguments were being made, or where there was no reason to fight at all. I knew they were not organic, and were only done to be seen on the show. If the audience wants to see me act, then they can see me in reel shows, but if they want to see me in a reality show, they should see how I am in reality - calm and patient.”

Lastly, Simba also talks about the incident when he had pushed Umar Riaz in the pool, and had reportedly called him 'aatankwadi' (terrorist). “If I talk about pushing him in the pool, it wasn’t intentional. I always considered him a friend, and had discussed with him that my only weak point is my mother,and if anyone says anything against her then I lose my calm. Despite knowing that when he abused my mother, my reaction was natural as I don’t think anyone can hear anything against their mother. Secondly, on the topic of calling him an aatankwadi, I literally don’t remember that. But if he felt that I told him that, then it was about his actions - he would get physical and hurt people. But if people connected that to religion then it is their immatuirty and foolishness. However, I don’t honestly remember saying this,” Simba signs off.



