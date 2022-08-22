BIGG BOSS 16 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty NOT approached to replace Salman Khan, confirms source close to filmmaker

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality shows and the fans of this captive reality show, wait patiently every year to see their favourite contestants, along with host Salman Khan. Months before 'Bigg Boss' premiere, news about the house's theme, contestants, host's fee, and several others start doing the rounds, and this year is no different. Ahead of Bigg Boss 16, another news that made its way to the headlines is that filmmaker Rohit Shetty was approached to replace Salman Khan as the host.

Rohit Shetty is not doing Bigg Boss, confirms source

However, this story holds no truth and a source close to the filmmaker confirmed to Pinkvilla that Rohit Shetty has not been approached for Bigg Boss 16. "Sources close to Rohit Shetty have denied the rumours. News about Rohit Shetty being approached for hosting Bigg Boss 16 is completely false. Nobody has approached Rohit Shetty for the show," informed the source. The channel, too, shared that this news is 'untrue.'

Rohit Shetty's journey as a host on TV

Talking about Rohit Shetty, he is currently hosting the adventurous reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His unique hosting skills and camaraderie with the contestants have glued the show to the top list on the TRP charts. The 'blockbuster' filmmaker made his debut as the show's host in the fifth season and continued the sixth season as well. The seventh season was hosted by Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, which marked his debut on television.

Khatron Ke Khiladi gained mammoth popularity with Rohit Shetty as their host and from the eighth season onwards, he continues to remain the host and cherishes his bond with the television audience.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is among the top-rated nonfiction shows and sharing about it, Rohit Shetty exclusively told Pinkvilla, "Television has been a big contribution in making me a brand. Be it Khatron Ke Khiladi or my films - they are all television-friendly. Once a week, there is a Rohit Shetty film on TV. As I said, I have been very lucky to be loved by the audience."

