Interview: “Will keep making Golmaal till I am making films”: Rohit Shetty on his OTT debut, actor fees & more

Rohit Shetty is the only director to spearhead not one but two successful franchises – Golmaal and Cop Universe. While he has already confirmed that he begins work on Singham 3 from April 2023, there are often enough speculations on Golmaal 5 with Ajay Devgn. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit gave an update on the comic caper. “Two years of pandemic has shifted everything. I couldn’t start Golmaal because there was a big backlog for all of us. Everything is now fine by the grace of god and we will soon start work on Golmaal as well,” says Rohit.

He further adds, “Golmaal will happen. It might be right after Singham or may be another year post that. I enjoy that space and will keep making Golmaal till I am making films.” Rohit insists that he is happy sticking to his brand of cinema with cop universe films, Golmaal and now, Cirkus. “I have not changed the style of filmmaking. When the industry is in chaos, me and my team are the calmest at present because we are continuing to make the cinema we believe in – larger than life, commercial and multi genre,” he explains.

Direction aside, Rohit is all set to take his brand ahead by producing films under his banner, Rohit Shetty Picturez. “We don’t want to make projects. I can start 10 films tomorrow, but we don’t want to just announce films. Keeping the times in mind, we have to be very cautious. We are doing a series and we will be starting one more film which will be directed by my AD. We are happy with less but good work.”

Rohit’s digital venture, Indian Police Force is fronted by Siddharth Malhotra with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. The filmmaker informs that pandemic isn’t the driving force for him to explore the digital space. After cinema and television, his idea is to diversify. “This isn’t a script made in the pandemic. We had signed a contract with Amazon during the Golmaal Again days. It took us 5 years to write this script,” he exults, adding further, “I am really happy with the deal that we struck with Amazon. They have supported us very well with the budget. For me, the Indian Police Force is nothing less than a Sooryavanshi. It’s not like we are doing something small. It’s exactly how I make an action film.”

The hit maker shares a great work experience with his hero, Sidharth Malhotra. “He has great energy. The young guys here are working very hard,” he smiles. Rohit signs off addressing his formula of making films. A strong advocate of big screen cinema, Rohit has always invested all the money in making the film, rather than signing an actor. “The actors have always supported me. The actors often know that we are making a massive film, so they come to me with a mindset that money isn’t important, the scale is. If the film works, everyone makes money,” he shares, adding further, “I never sit with the actor to discuss their prices. My criteria is to push the envelope on the scale and budget. If a film does well, every single person benefits.”

Rohit’s next, Cirkus, is slated for a release during the Christmas 2022 weekend. It features Ranveer Singh and Varun Sharma in a double role. Earlier in an interview with us, Rohit Shetty had spoken his heart out on Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn. The director had promised, "We have already started working on Singham 3. It has been a long time since I made an out and out Singham film. We start the shoot next year in April. Ajay Sir is busy with his commitments and I am also busy with Cirkus. So, by April, we will start Singham 3. It is going to be the biggest cop universe ever that we have made till date."

