DID Li’l Masters 5 EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria to promote Heropanti 2 on the show; To shoot tomorrow

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Dance India Dance (DID) Little Masters will return with its fifth season in 2022, and the show went on air recently with Sonali Bendre, Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy judging the reality TV series. We now have another interesting update on this dance based show. Pinkvilla has learnt that Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria will soon make an appearance on DID Li’l Masters 5 to promote their upcoming film, Heropanti 2. This will reunite Tiger with his A Flying Jatt director Remo.

“Tiger and Tara will shoot for this special episode tomorrow. While Tiger will showcase some of his stunts on this episode, the participants too have prepared a few special performances for the Heropanti 2 duo,” informs a source close to the development. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

In an earlier conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonali had opened up about returning back to the show after four years. “It's like coming back in that sense. So it just feels emotional. I have always enjoyed doing children’s shows, because kids are quite unfiltered you see. They are going to come and say what is as is and I really enjoy that about kids. There is so much innocence, that pure energy that is there is beautiful,” she had said. Tiger’s actor-father Jackie Shroff too had appeared on an earlier episode of the show.

Meanwhile, Heropanti 2 also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist. It is scheduled to release on April 29.

