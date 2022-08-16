DID Super Moms: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday grace the show to promote Liger; EXCLUSIVE PICS

DID Super Moms is one of the unique concept dance reality shows that enjoys a massive fan following of all ages. This is the third season, and like every season, this time also the show has a bunch of splendid mothers who every week stun the audiences with their performances. The contestants of the show are giving their full efforts in the show and the judges of the show are left stunned by the performance in each episode. Owing to the popularity of DID Super Moms, many celebs often make a special appearance on the stage of the show to promote their films.

Speaking of which, the upcoming episode of DID Super Moms will be graced by popular stars like Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be gracing the stage of the show to promote their upcoming film Liger. The two have been making a special appearance on many shows and events to promote their film. On DID Super Moms, Vijay and Ananya had a great time as they enjoyed powerful performances put forward by the supermoms. Ananya looked beautiful in a blue bodycon dress, whereas Vijay looked dapper in traditional wear.

About Liger:

Liger is an upcoming Indian sports action film written and shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages, it is scheduled to release in theatres on August 25. The film marks Vijay’s debut in Hindi cinema and the Student Of The Year 2 actress, Ananya Panday's debut in Telugu cinema.

About DID Super Moms:

DID Super Moms is judged by the dynamic actresses Urmila Matondkar and Bhagyashree, along with ace choreographer Remo Dsouza and hosted by Jay Bhanushali. DID Super Moms premiered on 2nd July and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Zee TV.

