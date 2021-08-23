EXCLUSIVE: Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 13 director Arun Sheshkumar: There’s lot of newness one can look forward to

Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 (KBC 13) starts from today, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, KBC director Arun Sheshkumar opens up on the show. He says that the audience should expect an all new KBC, but in its original form with a lot of newness. “Whether it’s the look and feel, the vibrancy of colours, contestants and their stories, the happy and fun moments on the show - whether it could be coming through the change of fastest finger first to triple test, which is more like a rapid fire round - to the storytelling of contestants in its newness, the new form of presenting the content, to the legend Mr Amithach Bachchan speaking on the show with fourfold of energy - a lot more energy than in the previous seasons - there is a lot of newness that one can look forward to in terms of an audience point of view,” says Arun.

The director informs that a lot of effort has gone into making KBC 13 look different, yet retain the classiness of the show. “This time there is a lot of technology at play here. For the first time in the history of general entertainment space we have got augmented reality. We have got LEDs which are three dimensional now to naked eye, which is a technology that has never been done on Indian television, for that matter on world television - not at least on a general entertainment show. There is a lot happening on the ceiling this year too - we have got some new technologies coming into play, and a lot of new graphic elements too,” adds Arun.

He adds that his association with the Big B had started as a fan, but they have become much more closer now. “It was a professional relationship, which is intact even today. I think somewhere he respects the fact that his director is bringing a lot of new things into the show and making it upbeat. So the respect for each other has also increased over the years. Now it's more on a first name basis. He knows us, he knows our families. He doesn’t work with us just with an actor-director (equation), we have become a part of his core team now, or we are probably his extended family, which we can proudly say,” informs Arun, adding that they chat a lot backstage too.

“He shares a lot of anecdotes from his KBC journey so far, and also from his daily life. The feeling of working with him each day, I can’t thank God enough for giving me the opportunity to be around him, and be around a perfectionist like Mr Bachchan. There is a lot that we learn from him each day, and have a lot of fun during the process too,” Arun signs off.

