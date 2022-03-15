EXCLUSIVE: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa wish Shah Rukh Khan graces The Khatra Khatra Show

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are known entertainers in the TV industry. The couple hosts the reality series, The Khatra Khatra Show, which has recently started airing on TV. The show has celebrity contestants competing against each other for becoming the winner. The hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently spoke with Pinkvilla Team about their show.

In the exclusive interview, the couple was asked if Shah Rukh Khan was on their show, he would have nailed all the tasks. Apart from him, who could have been suited for the show? Haarsh replied, “Unke alawa koi bhi nahi hai”. He added, “Hum unke fan nahi unke bhakt hai, vo humare show me ek baar aa jae… Hum unko itna zyada pasand karte hai. Pehle bhi vo jis show me aaye hai, unke saath baat karte hai, script sunate hai, unke sath ek alag hi energy hai, ek aura hai.”

Bharti also says, “Itne sare shows mein unke sath kaam kia hai, koi brief kar raha hota hai, he says ok ok, baaki Bharti kar legi, main dekh lunga.” She adds, “EK do din me agar vo aa bhi gye to meri delivery kahi vahi par na ho jaye Khushi ke maare. Mai dil se unhe bohot pasand karti hu, bohot hard working hai, aur itne pyar se bolte hai, matlab mai to sach mein bhakt hi hu.”

In the recent promos of the show, Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Nikki Tamboli and Karan Kundrra will be seen as contestants. Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez is also part of the show.

See the complete interview of Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa here-

Also read- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa on their love story; Share first impressions of each other