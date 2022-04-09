EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss OTT’s Millind Gaba on his April 16 wedding with Pria Beniwal; He will perform at sangeet

Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT contestant and singer Millind Gaba is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Pria Beniwal on April 16. The duo have been together for four years now. “14th July 2018 we met, and on 25th July I was in Vaishno Devi, that’s a place which is very close to my heart, and I believe a lot in it. It just happened that we said yes to each other. So 25th July 2018 till now we are together, and we'll be together for eternity,” smiles Milind.

Their roka ceremony happened in 2020. “By then we were sure that we are going to marry each other. So I didn’t really propose to her, it just happened. We were like enough of this girlfriend-boyfriend relationship, let's get married now. Let’s plan something big, so that’s all about it,” says the musician.

On the day of the nuptials, he is wearing a Bharat Reshma designed sherwani. “Preparations are going on, shopping is going on, the area which I am zero in - which is dancing - I am working hard on that front too just to make my bride happy. So it’s going to be big and fun,” says Millind, further sharing the plans of the sangeet ceremony on April 11.

“Everybody will be performing, my friends, my colleagues, my close ones from the industry are coming. So yes, I will be singing, I will be performing, and will be having a gala time. That’s going to be an amazing night,” the singer concludes.

