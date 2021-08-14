EXCLUSIVE: Finalist Mohd Danish calls his journey on Indian Idol 12 a ‘dream’: It is a milestone for me

Indian Idol 12 grand finale is around the corner and speculations are rife about who will win the show. So far, the show has six finalists, among these Mohd Danish has been creating a lot of buzz for his singing style and performances. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Danish opened up on his journey on the show and called it a dream.

Danish stated it is a dream come true moment for him and that he didn’t think of reaching the grand finale of Indian Idol 12. “It still feels like a dream. I never thought I would make it to the grand finale. I am grateful for the love and blessings of my loved ones who made this dream turn into a reality and I am very excited. I always wanted to participate in Indian Idol and I have been following the show since my childhood. And now I am part of the season which has been historic,” he added. Furthermore, the singing sensation also emphasised that his time on Indian Idol 12 has been one of the best moments of his life so far.

Danish explained, “It is a milestone for me. I am grateful for the day I had decided to participate in Indian Idol and I have been overwhelmed with the adulation coming my way. This journey has been quite memorable for me and I have learnt so much, got to perform in front of legends. It is the golden journey and the best part of my life so far”. When quizzed about the biggest competitor, Danish was all praises for all the contestants and called everyone a family. “I will be equally happy for who so ever wins the trophy,” he added.

Interestingly, Danish was recently seen collaborating with Himesh Reshammiya for the song Dagaa and he can’t stop gushing about him. He asserted saying, “It was a complete pleasure. Not just I have sung the song, I have also been a part of the video and I am grateful that the song is being received well. It feels like a dream.”

While Danish is hopeful about winning Indian Idol 12, he admits being an ardent fan of and wants to sing for him someday.

