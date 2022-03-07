EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin 'feels overwhelmed by fans' love' for the song Yaaron Sab Dua Karo

Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is among the most loved actresses of the television sector. The actress recently collaborated with Aparshakti Khurana for a new music video, Yaaron Sab Dua Karo. The romantic music video is hailed by fans of Jasmin.

Jasmin Bhasin’s brand new music video Yaaron Sab Dua Karo has already touched six million views. Be it her smile or her girl-next-door personality, people have liked the college romance theme of the music video. The reprised number has been sung by Meet Bros, Stebin Ben and Danish Sabri, while the video has been directed by Vijay Ganguly.

Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared with Pinkvilla, “The song is very close to my heart and I am overwhelmed with the love my fans have showered on us. My fans have always stood by me and their love for each and every project is mine is testimony to this. Thank you so much!”

In the video, she is seen alongside Aparshakti Khurana. The chemistry between Jasmin and Aparshakti is remarkable. The feeling of first love, the thrill of courtship and the excitement of stolen glances, the video showcases all of it.

It is not the first time that Jasmin has won hearts through her music videos. Jasmin’s music video with Aly Goni titled Tera Suit, which came soon after the couple’s stint in Bigg Boss 14, was loved by their fans. Jasmin has been seen in music videos such as Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega, 2 Phone, Pyaar Ek Tarfaa and Pyaar Karte Ho Na. On the TV screen, the actor is known and loved for her roles in the shows Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak.



