EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin opens up on Aly Goni and marriage plans: ‘He is like my backbone and I am his’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved couples in B-town. While a lot has been written about their relationship, the actress is happy that their work is also getting the attention it deserves. “I am very happy about that, because both of us are very strong individuals, who had come to this city to work and have an identity of ourselves, which was our priority, which is our priority and will always be our priority. Because both of us are very ambitious, and our work means everything to us. So that’s why I am very happy about it and this is how I want it to be, people (should) just talk to us about our work,” says Jasmin.

However, they are also often asked about their marriage plans. “Marriage is not on the cards for the next four, five years, because both of us have still not reached that goal where we think, ‘ok now we can just give our complete time to each other, invest in each other’. So we are just investing in (our) careers,” smiles Jasmin, adding that they are very happy together and they both empower each other.

“He gives me strength. He is like my backbone and I am his. There is an insane amount of understanding and love, and it’s great,” she says. Recently, Aly had even taken to social media to congratulate Jasmin on her new house. “I m so so sooo proud of you. Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this,” Aly captioned their image on Instagram.

Also Read | Shraddha Arya offers a glimpse of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain’s lavish wedding invite; Leaves fans amazed