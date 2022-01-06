EXCLUSIVE: Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra, Delnaaz Irani & others raise concern over third wave & lockdown

Once again, the cases of Omicron have gone up in the country. Many states have already re-imposed night curfew and in Tamil Nadu, Sunday curfew has once again been announced. Well, given the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Mayor of Mumbai has said that a lockdown will be imposed in the city if the daily cases cross the 20,000 mark. Celebrities Jasmin Bhasin, Sharad Malhotra, Delnaaz Irani, and others talk about the present situation, impending lockdown, and if they are prepared to deal with the third wave.

Actress Jasmin Bhasin said, "There is a saying that tough times never last but tough people do. We all are aware of the current scenario and the situation. We should follow the protocols. We all have to work too in the new normal and imposing a lockdown isn't the solution as it has already affected the economy. We must take care of ourselves and our near and dear ones. Social distancing must be maintained at all times."

Sharad Malhotra said, "I got infected with Covid despite taking precautions. It can happen to anyone, anytime. Precaution is what is within our capacity. So I request everyone to follow the protocols/guidelines as prevention is better than cure. Getting scared is not the solution and we all have to fight it out."

Speaking on the same, Delnaaz Irani added, "I think it is going to be very stressful for everybody if a lockdown is imposed. Every organization should have its protocols and safety measures. I think work should not stop because we have faced a lot of setbacks because of the previous lockdown. With the new variant, people are getting mild symptoms and even the quarantine period is less than 14days. I am going through it right now and it’s the first three days that you feel a little uneasy. It's like the normal flu and the world has to accept that this is going to be a part of our lives. We cannot play this blame game at all. We need to take care and follow all the precautions. Lockdown is not the final solution, there are better ways to resolve the problem."

Bidai fame Angad Hasija said, "I pray that lockdown does not happen because people are already going through a tough phase. People should get particular about the timings and take precautions. Imposing a lockdown would create more problems. Mumbai is the hub of the entertainment and business industry and it has already suffered a lot, where it is trying to get back on its feet."

Perneet Chauhan, who rose to fame with Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se, said, "Lockdown has become the saddest word for all of us. I don’t think a lockdown is an answer to the situation. Better measures need to be taken. Taking advice from our healthcare department is important. They know the best ways to curb the spread. Honestly, no one is really prepared for it. But we have to do what the time requires us to do. Keep your close ones close and spirits high

