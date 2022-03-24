EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show to soon take a small break; Will return with new season shortly after

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television, which features Kapil Sharma himself, with Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Jamie Lever, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh, with Salman Khan backing the project. Pinkvilla now has an update on this comedy show. We have now learnt that The Kapil Sharma Show will soon take a small break because of the artists’ other commitments, however will return back with a new season shortly after.

“Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later. For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie, and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends,” informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, besides Kapil, the Nandita Das film also features Shahana Goswami in a pivotal role. While Pinkvilla was the first to reveal about Kapil and Nandita’s film, the actor-comedian had made it official in February this year. “Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings,” Kapil had written on Instagram. He is also in talks with filmmaker Vipul D Shah for another exciting project.

We reached out to Sony Entertainment Television’s representative for a confirmation, but they did not revert.

