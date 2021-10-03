EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on Bigg Boss 15, Anusha Dandekar and if he is open to finding love inside the house

Karan Kundrra has entered the Bigg Boss 15 house, and is excited about the journey. “It is going to be a life altering experience, because I have never subjected myself to such circumstances, which is a tough one. It is the most challenging show on Indian television right now, and is also the most popular one. So yes, it is going to be challenging, but I am looking forward to it,” states the actor, who has been offered the reality show earlier too.

“We have also had meetings, but it never materialised. Sometimes I had work commitments, and other stuff that was happening, so it wasn’t working out, but this time it fell in place. I don’t think there is a set time to do this show. It’s not like it’s too early or it’s too late. I think people have their own ways of deciding when to do the show,” says Karan, adding that he has never had any lack of attention.

“At the same time, I have never been shying away from talking about stuff. My life is pretty much out there in the open. Whether it’s my relationships, or work - I have never shied away from it. Anyway there are so many controversies now, and you can’t live your life thinking of all these things because that’s not a great way to be happy,” shares Karan.

A lot has been written about his breakup with ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Will he use Bigg Boss to share his side of the story? “No, I don’t need Bigg Boss as a platform to say anything. I have kept my respect, and have kept respect for the relationship actually. I have spoken about this earlier too. I had a relationship, and I like to remember it as a nice relationship. Whatever I wanted to say I have said it, and it’s out in the open. It’s been two years, how much to stretch now?,” questions Karan.

Is he open to finding love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house? “No, I don’t think so. It's a high pressure, high emotion, high anger, high love, high attraction kind of place, and if somebody gets attracted to you, you never know if that person is going to feel the same way once their phone comes back to them, and they have been given their life back. I don’t think I have the energy for anything frivolous right now,” states Karan.