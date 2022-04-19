EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra on finding love on a reality show: Tejasswi Prakash & I were destined to meet

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the sweetest and most adored couples in the television industry. They met inside Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and are inseparable since then. They are fans’ favourite and they lovingly call them ‘TejRan’. The duo never fails to express their love for each other and often gets snapped packed in PDA. Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Kundrra revisited his Bigg Boss 15 journey and said that he used to be one of those people who ridiculed the idea of falling in love on the reality show. However, he added that he believes that he was destined to do the show to meet the love of his life Tejasswi.

He said, “Sometimes I believe that I had to meet her on Bigg Boss. Both of us were being approached for the show for years. But we both agreed to come in this season. I would say it is destiny. Right time, right place.”

When asked about when he is going to pop the marriage question to his ladylove, he said, “I have left it on her. I did what I had to.”

Apart from this, Tejasswi also surprised his main man with a sweet voice note during the interview, which left him teary-eyed. Upon hearing the message by his ladylove, an emotional Kundrra said, “She has never expressed so much. She is something else. It is extremely sweet and gives me perspective on how she feels about me.”

To see the interview, watch the below video:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash shares a surprise message for beau Karan Kundrra; WATCH