EXCLUSIVE LOOK: Sanket Choukse's new look from 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' will blow your mind

Star Plus' show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has created a lot of hype ever since it first went on-air. The show has been dealing with many twists and turns, and the upcoming episodes have a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The show is going to bring in new changes in Anant and Gehna's life. But, today, we have a surprise for all the Sanket Choukse aka Krishna fans. We are exclusively going to give you a sneak peek into his new look from the show.

Yes! You heard that right. Sanket Choukse is soon going to be seen in a different avatar in Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa 2. Sanket can be seen wearing a dark blue sherwani with delicate golden work on the neck and the sleeves in the latest picture. His perfect jawline adds to his good looks. We know that you are eagerly waiting to see his new look. So without wasting further time, let us show you a picture of Krishna's new look from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Check it out:

In an interview with Telly Chaska recently, Sanket Choukse revealed that Krishna's character reminds him of his childhood days. This character is full of life and happy-go-lucky. This is exactly the opposite of what he is in real life.

Two days back, Sanket Choukse posted a picture with his co-star Sneha Jain. He captioned the image as "Masterpieces." Fans took to the comments section to shower love on these two.

Check it out:

What do you have to say about the new look of Sanket Choukse aka Krishna from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2?

