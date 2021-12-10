EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Shetty is looking forward to Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s wedding: They look great together

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will be tying the knot on December 14, and the pre-wedding festivities will begin from December 12. They have a mehendi function on Sunday morning, which will reportedly be followed by a party in the evening, which will be attended by the couple’s families and close friends. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ankita’s close friend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Mahesh Shetty opened up about his excitement for the actress’s big day.

“I am thrilled that she has found happiness and I always wish that they keep smiling together. Am looking forward to this wedding, and I always wish them the best of everything. We go back a long way, almost 13-14 years. I have seen her journey up close as a friend and a confidant, and I know that she's a super strong girl. I am happy she has found a supportive life partner and they look great together,” says Mahesh.

Meanwhile, the wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Pinkvilla had recently reported that Ankita was admitted in the hospital as she had sprained her leg. Though she was discharged soon after and was advised bed rest by the doctors. Last month, Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by her friends including Srishty Rode, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mrunal Thakur and Rashami Desai, among many others. Her close friends Rashami and Nishant Bhat are presently in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and Ankita had recently shared an image of the duo on her Instagram story stating that she misses them.

Also Read | 5 interesting facts internet wants to know about the show Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana