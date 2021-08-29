EXCLUSIVE: Mugdha Chaphekar, Aishwarya Khare open up on how they feel connected to Janmashtami festival

Janmashtami 2021 is just around the corner and the festival, which is widely celebrated across India, is gearing up for the same. Janmashtami, which marks the birth of Lord Shree Krishna, is celebrated in various temples across the country with great fervour and pomp. In fact, Hindus at home also decorate the swing of Bal Gopal on the auspicious occasion. Pinkvilla got in touch with two television stars and asked them how they plan on celebrating the festival.

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, revealed that the festival holds a special place in her heart. "First of all, here’s wishing everyone a very, very Happy Janmashtami. I must say that the festival is one of my favourite because I feel very connected with Krishna Bhagwan. In fact, it's the only day when I fast, which makes it even more special."

She added, "I also have a ritual of going to a Krishna temple near me every year and offer a small prayer. I’ve been doing it since my childhood and I remember it vividly, how Mom and all of us used to get ready and go to the temple. I still follow it, even if it's just for 5 minutes, I go and offer my prayers and I plan to do the same this year as well."

As for Mugdha Chapehkar of Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya fame, the actress said, "I genuinely enjoy celebrating Janmashtami. It is a very special festival for me. Apart from celebrating the festival and making sweets at home on this auspicious day, playing Radha in one of the episodes of my earlier show have been some of my most special memories of Janmashtami."

She revealed, "I must add that I also wish my co-star Krishna Kaul Happy Birthday every year on this day and I am looking forward to wishing him and pulling his leg once again this year."

This year, Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on 30 August, 2021.

