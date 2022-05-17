EXCLUSIVE: Nakuul Mehta reveals why he hasn't switched on TV for the last 2 years after Sufi was born

Nakuul Mehta is one of the finest actors we have in our television industry. He was last seen in the web show Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 and is garnering accolades for his performance in that. Now he is all geared up for his short film Tasalli Se which also stars Naveen Kasturia. Well, the story is about the beautiful bond between two best friends who stop talking over a misunderstanding they have about a social media post. Well, in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Nakuul opened up about how social media has changed our lives drastically and how kids today are engrossed in their mobile phones and do not play much.

When we asked Nakuul Mehta how would he protect his son Sufi from social media and make him understand the important aspects of childhood and use social media in the right way. Nakuul instantly replied, “I don’t have an absolute answer because it would be dishonest to say that now because it will be different when he is going to be 5 or 6. He is a year old now. But both me and Jankee do not encourage any digital screen time at home so we have not switched on our TVs for the last 2 years. Also because 1, we wanted to cut it off from our lives. Secondly, when Sufi was born we did not want him to be exposed to this. He has only seen the phone when there is a video call and a family or a friend wants to say hi to him. But no TV, no cartoon. He listens to music on digital which is fine.”

On the work front, Nakuul started his career with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and then did Ishqbaaaz, India's Got Talent, etc. Nakuul has also acted in web series including I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend and now he will be seen in short film Tasalli Se.

