EXCLUSIVE: Nishant Bhat REACTS to Shamita Shetty’s accusation of him ‘crossing the line’ on Bigg Boss OTT

While Bigg Boss season 15 got over last week, the drama is still not over. Now that the contestants are finally out in the real world, we get to hear their opinions, thoughts, and their BB journey firsthand from them. Recently, Nishant Bhat had a chat with Pinkvilla and talked about his journey in the house, why he chose to walk out of the game, and also confessed that he wanted Pratik to be the winner. He also dug up old skeletons and addressed the controversy where Shamita Shetty accused him of ‘crossing the line’ during the Bigg Boss OTT season. However, he even mentioned that now Pra-Ni-Sha (Pratik, Nishant, Shamita) have an unbreakable bond and are super tight.

During the interview, Nishant mentioned that things weren’t rosy between him and Shamita during the OTT season. When asked about the controversy where Shamita told Nishant he crossed the line, Nishant said that before OTT he had only met her a handful number of times and that he didn’t really know much about that particular statement. He added that the nature of Bigg Boss is such that people say things to each other during certain kinds of situations. Thus, he concluded his answer by saying he doesn’t really know which line he had crossed.

Check the interview:

The interview ended on a fun note with a ‘Bigg Boss quiz’ where Nishant answered some rapid-fire questions. When asked about what his favourite Bigg Boss memory was, he revealed it to be him finishing in the second place in Bigg Boss OTT.

