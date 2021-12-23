EXCLUSIVE: Rajiv Adatia on Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash and Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer’s relationships

Rajiv Adatia recently got eliminated from Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the lovebirds in the 15th season of the reality show. “I know Karan (Kundrra) and Teju (Tejasswi Prakash) are very genuine. For Ieshaan (Sehgaal) and Miesha (Iyer), earlier when I was in the house I did question it, but I think now they look happy together, and I am glad they are together,” says Rajiv. Among Karan-Tejasswi, Ieshaan-Miesha and Rakhi Sawant-Ritesh Singh, who is he rooting for?

“Karan and Tejasswi. I have told them that if you don’t get married now I am going to get you married myself. They are actually a very good couple, and look very cute together,” says Rajiv. He adds that now he is open to more acting offers and reality shows too. “I am generally a very funny person, because I like to keep myself positive and funny, and I am so happy that people have accepted me for who I am and the way I am,” says Rajiv.

He further adds, “So I think that genre is missing in this industry. I think a lot of humour, and natural comedy is very important in any show, especially Bigg Boss which has so much aggression. I think that aspect really worked. So yes, I am totally open to acting offers and reality shows. Hopefully you will see me back very soon on screen.”

Meanwhile, if given an opportunity, would he like to go back to Bigg Boss 15 house? “Hundred and ten percent. I love Bigg Boss. It's a fab medium. For me, I didn't take it in a very heavy-hearted way. I just think it's a game show and you're going to play games. So just enjoy yourself,” he signs off.

