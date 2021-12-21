EXCLUSIVE: Ritesh Singh to file mental harassment case against Snigdha Priya's family; Says Rakhi knew of her

A few days ago, Ritesh Singh’s wife Snigdha Priya had accused him of domestic violence. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant opened up on these allegations. “See I am just asking one fact - if I am such a brutal husband then from 2014 till now why was she waiting? With a brutal husband you will get divorced in a day or two, right? Also, why did she put the case in 2017 and not three years earlier? We got married on December 1, 2014. I will give you all the details, as I am going to arrange a press conference about whatever money they have extorted, they have tortured me physically and mentally - all things I am going to expose,” says Ritesh.

He states that so far he remained silent as he didn’t want his son to get affected by it. “One thing I am asking is, ‘You already eloped from my life’, she eloped with someone. If I tell you the person’s name you will be shocked. Two times she eloped. First time she eloped, but because of my son I sacrificed. My son is very innocent and cute and I didn’t want his life to be spoiled. But then again she eloped with the same person, and at that time I was not even in the city. I was in Bangalore and she eloped from Chennai. Just think about that,” adds Ritesh.

He informs that he is going to take the legal route against Snigdha Priya. “I am going to put a mental harassment case against her family. When I went for the 498 case, there also they attacked me. I filed an FIR too, but no progress till now,” says Ritesh. He adds that Snigdha has been playing the woman card since 2017.

“From the people of India I want a fair inquiry, if you feel I have made any mistake then please punish me. But If I am right, then how about whatever damage I had. So please I need the justification for that,” says Ritesh, adding that Rakhi Sawant knew everything about Snigdha. “Once we were in a relationship, after that I disclosed everything and she knows everything,” he signs off.

