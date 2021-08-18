EXCLUSIVE: Rochelle Rao confirms returning to The Kapil Sharma Show because of THIS reason

We are sure that fans are too excited about the return of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and his entire team of comedians are all set to entertain us from this weekend. The premiere date was disclosed sometime back, and since then, the excitement level of fans is at its peak. Now, Rochelle Rao has confirmed being a part of this season.

Yes! You heard that right. Rochelle Rao, who was recently busy with her web series, is all set to return to television with The Kapil Sharma Show. Rochelle is quite popularly known for her sports anchoring. But, she has carved a niche for herself after fans loved to see her comic timing and acting in the previous season of The Kapil Sharma Show. While Rochelle wasn't seen in the most recent season of Kapil's show, we hear that she's being brought back on popular demand as the audience loved her character.

When we reached out to Rochelle Rao, she confirmed and said, "Yes, I am returning back to comedy which is a space I love. Making people laugh isn't easy, but I love it, and the show feels like I'm returning back to the family. I also feel that getting a chance to put a smile onto people's faces during these unsure times is something I am definitely looking forward to because eventually happy moments and a good laugh is what we all need right now!"

Talking about The Kapil Sharma Show, it is returning on TV from August 21, and with what we have seen in the promo, the first episode will have Akshay Kumar with his Bell Bottom team and with his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team gracing the show. How excited are you for the premiere episode?

