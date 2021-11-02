EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to promote Antim: The Final Truth on Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture

Ranveer Singh’s game show, The Big Picture premiered last month, and has reportedly been received well by the audience. Recently we saw a few celebrity guests make an appearance on the show, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this game show. We have learnt that Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be appearing on The Big Picture to promote their upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth. 

Ranveer had appeared on the premiere night of Bigg Boss 15 to promote The Big Picture, and Salman and Aayush will feature on Ranveer’s show now to promote their new film. The episode will be shot tomorrow in a Mumbai studio,” informs a source close to the development. Last month, Pinkvilla had reported that after wrapping up the international schedule of Tiger 3, Salman and Aayush had shot for a small portion of Antim: The Final Truth in a 3-day schedule in the Maximum City. 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, director Mahesh Manjrekar had denied the reports of Salman only doing a special appearance in the film. “It’s definitely not a special appearance as Salman is there throughout the film. If you see lengthwise, the character of Rama Shetty in Ardh Satya had just six scenes, but he was the main antagonist and unforgettable. We have these warped ideas of special appearances. What will you call Asrani and Samba in Sholay? You take these roles home with you. The characters make a film. Sunny Deol was hardly there in Damini but when people mention the film, they talk about his 'dhai kilo ka haath',” the filmmaker had said. 

