EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Gagnani on marriage with Poonam, honeymoon destination options & plans of a church wedding

Sanjay Gagnani recently got married to his ladylove Poonam Preet Bhatia. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Kundali Bhagya actor opens up about his marriage. “I feel postgraduated now. I have been telling this to all my friends that when Poonam and I were dating, I felt we were in school, then when we got engaged I felt graduated, and now after marrying her I feel postgraduated. I feel complete and blessed,” says Sanjay. The couple had first connected with each other on Facebook.

“So we started interacting, and later I asked her to come down to Mumbai as she is from Delhi. So she came to see me and I met her at the airport for the first time, and life has taken a full circle after 10 years now. I got her back to the same airport after getting married,” smiles the actor. He also informs that all the entries and performances at his wedding were planned and choreographed by Akshay Jain.

“He has done a lot of music videos, is a dear friend and is very talented. So all the entries were planned by him. Obviously we mutually decided on them, but the execution was done by him. He also choreographed Poonam and my dance for the sangeet ceremony. We performed on a mashup of ‘Nazm Nazm’, followed by ‘Bijlee Bijlee’, ‘Soulmate’ and ‘Raataan Lambiyan’. Everyone absolutely loved it,” informs Sanjay.

Meanwhile, what are their plans for the honeymoon? “I believe in going with the flow, and the wedding requires a lot of pre-production. We have been into this for three months now, so I didn't plan anything for the honeymoon as I wanted to take it easy and didn’t want to rush. So we haven't planned anything yet, but there are two destinations on our minds as of now - one is Maldives and the second one is Europe. There is a church wedding also in the pipeline. Wherever we go for a honeymoon in Europe, we would plan a church wedding there. It was my idea. I am a very filmy guy and whenever I see a church wedding in films I imagine myself in the Church with my bride, so I want to do that too,” Sanjay signs off.

