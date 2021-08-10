EXCLUSIVE: Shrenu Parikh opens up on her comeback to TV with Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki

Shrenu Parikh’s Ghar Ek Mandir - Kripa Agrasen Maharaj Ki premiers today, and the actress considers this show as her comeback to television. “In this show, I play Genda who follows Agrasen Maharaj, who had established the Agrawal community. Genda has grown up following his principles, and is a believer in him. When she gets married, she wishes that people in that house too give the same respect to Maharaj ji. However, the rules there are different, and so it's about these two ideologies,” explains Shrenu.

They are presently shooting for the show in Jaipur, and Shrenu informs that they are taking all the precautions. “The makers have made their small bio bubble in which we are shooting. We get regularly tested, and many of us have been vaccinated too, so that is a good part. We are shooting in a compact bio bubble. Actually so many of us have started working, and I feel so good that we are finally getting back on track. It feels good,” smiles Shrenu, adding that the first wave of Covid was very challenging for her.

“In the first wave, I was only sick. And after that more than the physical challenge, I had a mental challenge to get over the after effects of Covid. In June 2020, I was in the hospital and for me it had been like a life altering incident in my journey. So I took a step back as nothing is more important than my health. So that’s why I deliberately took the break, but after that I was waiting for a nicer project. Then the second wave of Covid came and I wanted to get into OTT too. So those things were also happening, but because of the lockdown it kept getting delayed. Then I wanted to come back to TV, and the moment I made up my mind that I want to do TV again, I got the show,” concludes Shrenu.

