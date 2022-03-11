EXCLUSIVE: Sonali Bendre on battle with cancer & Goldie Behl’s reaction when she decided to get back to work

In 2018, Sonali Bendre had taken a break from work after she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. Now, after four years the actress is back as a judge on DID Li’l Masters 5 with Remo D’souza and Mouni Roy. Talking about the last four years, the Sarfarosh actress states, “Two years have been challenging for me and the (other) two years have been challenging for the whole world (because of Covid-19 pandemic). So really my challenge is nothing compared to what has been going on.”

Sonali opens up on her battle with Cancer, and is grateful to be back to work. “I am just grateful that I am back, grateful that I can see my child grow up, and grateful that I can be here for my parents, just all those things. I am grateful for so much. And yes, not just back, but back in a way where you are healthy enough to go and sit on a set and work for 12 to 18 hours, now that is really being back. Any other way of being back would be so wishy-washy and wouldn’t be so much fun,” says Sonali.

She further adds, “But just being able to do that, being able to give it all, and being able to work these hours. You know how our line of work is, it’s very physical. So to be able to do that again is the best thing for me.”

How did her filmmaker-hubby Goldie Behl react when she decided to start working again? “He has been asking me to do this much earlier. He is like, ‘you are fine, your brain is so sharp, just get back’. He has been telling me, ‘you should get back to work’ because knowing me he said, ‘at that point in time, so many years back in the 90s, you used to work the way they work today. So you would really enjoy the process of working in today’s day and age’. So yes, he has been telling me to come back and work for the longest time now,” informs Sonali.

Lastly, does she plan to pen down her experience of the last four years for a book? “Not really, because earlier when I had written the book on parenting it was different. Now everything you are writing on Instagram, on Twitter, there are blogs, there is so much that is out there. So unless I have something new to add I am really not interested in writing,” the actress concludes.

