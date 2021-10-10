EXCLUSIVE: Super Dancer 4’s Florina Gogoi on her win & future plans: ‘I have a dream of becoming an actress’

Florina Gogoi was announced as the winner at Super Dancer Chapter 4 Grand Finale. She was mentored by Super Guru Tushar Shetty on the show. “I am very happy to have won this trophy. Thank you to everyone who voted for me from your precious time. I have won because of you, thank you. I had not thought about winning, all I wanted to do was dance and enjoy it,” Florina exclusively told Pinkvillla, adding that she wants to collaborate more with Tushar.

“I want to dance more with Tushar Sir, and I am also missing him a lot. I will remember all our performances, and had a lot of fun performing with him,” says Florina, who would love to work with Shilpa Shetty Kundra too. Shilpa was judging the dance reality show with choreographer Geeta Kapur and filmmaker Anurag Basu. “I have a dream of becoming an actress, and I would love to be an actress like her,” states Florina.

Furthermore, she informs that she would definitely be a part of Super Dancer Chapter 5 too. “I would definitely come to Super Dancer 5 to dance with Tushar Sir and even to teach. It would really be a lot of fun to perform with him again,” she says.

From the grand finale that aired yesterday, Shilpa’s performance had received a lot of love from the audience. She danced to songs like “Nadiyon Paar” and “Afreen Afreen”. The finalists also paid a tribute to all the three judges in the finale episode, which made the trio emotional.

