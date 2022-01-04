EXCLUSIVE: Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra should focus on game in BB rather than love story: Surbhi Chandna

Actress Surbhi Chandna is a perfect amalgamation of bold and beautiful. The actress who is bubbly and chirpy is equally string heard and does not mince words. Recently, Surbhi was inside the Bigg Boss 15 house to pump up the contestants and wake them up from their prolonged slumber. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.com, Surbhi spoke in length about her disappointment in the contestants, her POV of Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra's relationship and also why she would never want to be a part of Bigg Boss.

Talking about her quick stint on the show, Surbhi said, "I follow Bigg Boss as much as I can whenever and wherever. In fact I was very very excited when I learnt of the line up of the contestants on board for the show this year." Further expressing her disappointment in this season, she added, "But I feel sad and actually don't know why this season isn't picking up. It's not nice to see these bigwigs can the tasks that have a lot of thought, efforts and money gone into the preparation of it. We look forward to seeing the contestants perform tasks with so much of zeal and enthusiasm and when they ruin it all because of their laid-back attitude, it's so disappointing. These contestants thought they were smart, but we, the challengers, are smarter which is why we were brought on board to pump energy into these contestants."

Rumours of Surbhi entering the show as a wild card entrant had taken the internet by storm. Adding more light to the fact, Surbhi clarified, "I read a lot of media articles that stated that I was entering the show as a wild card entry. But now let me make it very clear that whenever I enter any game show, it will be with a lot of dhamaka and not as a wild card or something. That's not my style. Right now I am in the show only to wake the contestants from their prolonged slumber."

The actress spoke of how the contestants had finally woken up from their slumber and got into action after certain tasks were given to them by the challengers.

"We couldn't see all the tasks being performed by all the contestants in depth. But I got to see Nishant Bhatt performing the task and I was like Oh My God! He was exceptionally good. We were like now it seems that all contestants have sprung back into action. Ticket to finale is not a joke and finally I was glad to see them all taking the show seriously," said Surbhi.

The actress who is an ardent follower of the show, somehow feels that the contestants have let down BB fans by being laid back. Surbhi stated how unlike every year, this season does not have a clear winner even after three months of the show's launch.

"Every season that I follow of Bigg Boss, I can sense and see a clear winner. You just feel that that contestant is surely going to win but this isn't the case this time. I am disappointed that in this season, I am unable to see a clear winner. I just am not able to analyse who the winner could be because of the lack of zeal of the contestants this time," said a disappointed Surbhi. "I mean so what if you fall in love in the house or befriend somebody for life, why should you be distracted from your goal of winning the trophy. So I can't really take any name as the winner but yes I can vouch for the fact that Umar Riyaz has made tremendous progress in his game. In a task given by us, Umar killed it and played very smartly. Shamita too has played the game solely and i feel that is exactly how you should play the game. When you have a friend or a partner in the house, somehow you derive strength that is much required to sustain in the game, from that person. But Shamita had nobody from whom she could derive the strength from and it looked as if she curated her own strength by herself and has maintained a certain grace and much dignity," she said.

The Naagin actress further added, "Tejaswi Prakash has a Karan Kundra and vice versa, Pratik Sehajpal has a Nishant Bhatt but Shamita has had no strong connection in the house and I think in a way that has worked for her. Coming to think of Bigg Boss and all I can think of are a few names that immediately pop up in my mind and they are Umar Riyaz for his improvement in the game, Shamita Shetty for standing tall and strong all by herself, Tejaswi Prakash for her never give up attitude, Karan Kundra for being clear in knowing who his alliances are. Apart from them, I also like Abhijeet Bichukale. I mean he has an innocence to him and is cute. He has improvised after he was slammed by Salman Khan for crossing the line. He is a little funny and I like seeing him. Apart from these few names I don't really recollect any names, which means that the other contestants have hardly made an impact on viewers."

Talking of Tejaswi and Karan's love angle, Surbhi said, "Tejaswi Prakash had a fun and quirky side to her. Initially, I remember she would talk to the cameras or Ganpati Bappa and I really loved watching her on screen. She was so much fun. But I don't think their love angle is something that I honestly love watching. I haven't got to watch a few episodes but I have got feedback from my mother and my sister that Tejaswi and Karan's love story is looking adorable now, at present. But I feel that the whole purpose of being in the BB show should not be forgotten. All the romantic commitments and love angles can happen once you are victorious in the game and have the trophy with you. The whole idea and purpose of being in a big brand like Bigg Boss should not be forgotten at any cost."

So will she ever be a part of Bigg Boss as a full-time contestant?! Ask her this and Surbhi says that she is really skeptical. " I don't think so. My relationship with Colors will never be hampered because of me not doing the show. They always push me to do the show, be it Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss every year but I just feel that I am not made for the show. If it has to happen, it will happen. But as of now, I don't think it's happening," said Surbhi.