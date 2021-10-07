EXCLUSIVE: Umar Riaz on Bigg Boss 15 jungle theme: I’m from mountains & know how to survive in hard conditions

The first-weekend ka vaar of Bigg Boss 15 is round the corner and the fans just can’t keep calm as a lot has been happening in the house. From verbal spats to showcasing the rage and not to forget the destruction of the property has left the viewers wondering if the scenario in the first week has reached this level what would be coming next. Umar Riaz, who has been the shining star of Bigg Boss 15, has made his mark in the show.

Umar is an adventure junkie, when asked about living in uncertain circumstances in BB15 being a jungle theme this year Umar said, “This time the concept is different. I know I will have to live in tents or open spaces, but I would say that I’m a guy from the mountains, I’ve lived in the wilderness. I am that adventurous. I used to go on treks often. As my father was mostly posted away from the city he used to take me on such adventures, so that thing is in me to survive in those hard conditions.”

He has not only by giving his 100% in the task but also showcasing true sportsman spirit and his witty one-liners just can’t be missed. The star has already made fans go head over heels with his charm and powerful game plan.

Meanwhile, the show is in news currently because of Karan Kundrra who has called Shamita Shetty aunty. His age-shaming comment does not go well with the netizens. They have been trolling him on Twitter.

