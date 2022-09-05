EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Aly Goni says he signed films but they didn’t happen: ‘Jasmin and I were very happy, but…’

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Aly Goni opens up about losing out on films, maintaining a positive approach, and dealing with the challenging time. “I have signed films, people are not aware of it, I have signed films and they haven’t happened. For different reasons, sometimes the director and the producer had reasons between them, sometimes there were other things. I had signed those films and then this problem happened, but I didn’t get depressed about it,” says Aly.

He further adds, “One day I told this to Jasmin (Bhasin), and I said, ‘it’s okay’. Maybe it can take a little longer and if we wait then… because people like us who come to Mumbai from really far and at a very young age. We came here at the age of 18 or 19, we didn't have any backing, and we would share a room with 6 people. So after such a difficult time, we are getting to see a good time now. But for what we have waited our entire life… doing TV is a great thing.”

Aly Goni elaborates, “Reaching there was difficult too, we did that, we got fame, we have money. We have everything… main yeh nahin bolunga. Kyunki kuch log bolte hai nai nai nai… I am grateful to God that I have everything. But that film… it’s coming to me, then it’s going back, and finally after signing it… when I was waiting, because the shoot was supposed to start in April. Jasmin and I were very happy that the shoot was going to start, and then suddenly something happened. But I didn’t get depressed at all.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

