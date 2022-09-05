EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jasmin Bhasin & Aly Goni on pressures of a relationship: ‘We’re are not like a normal couple’

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are one of the most loved B-town couples, and in a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the ‘Sajaunga Lutkar Bhi’ duo opened up on the pressures of a relationship, on the importance of being friends first, and much more. “Frankly speaking we are not like a normal couple. We don’t live our lives like that. We are still living in that (best friend) zone. We have all been in relationships in the past, and one can feel a lot of pressure in a relationship. People have to think a lot before doing something, and that is not there in our relationship. We don’t feel that pressure,” says Aly Goni.

He further adds, “Because we are friends first. We were always friends, and that is still there. So we don’t feel like, ‘What are we doing?’. Sometimes when I am annoyed with her, I tell her. One day on the trip I told her, ‘Yaar main tere se tang aa gaya’. I left from there and she started laughing. Now, if she was just a girlfriend of mine, and if I would have told her that, she would have just abused me and left. She would have been like, ‘You go back on a different flight, and I’ll take another one’. But she started laughing. She was like, ‘You eat something, you might be hungry’.”

Jasmin Bhasin elaborates, “Because I know it's food that makes him cranky, and there was no such situation. We were sitting on a beach, we were chilling, I was about to go in the water and then he said, ‘I am going.’ So of course on public beaches your stuff is (out there). So he said, ‘stuff?’. And me being me, not caring, and he is always the responsible and careful one. He said, ‘Jasmin, people will take stuff…’, and I said ‘Okay, okay, anyway I don’t want to get wet and get in the car.’ And then I am laughing, and he is like ‘What is wrong with you?’.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Madhuri Dixit slays in red saree, Nora Fatehi redefines boldness in six yards; PICS