EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arjun Bijlani on hosting India's Got Talent 9; Reveals Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma’s secret talents

Arjun Bijlani is hosting India's Got Talent Season 9, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor states that the real essence of the reality show is the talent that participates in it. “If that is good then nothing stops the show from doing really well, rating, and getting the numbers. So India's Got Talent has always been the show that people like, love and connect to it. I hope this year also it connects, and I think I have a lot of fun with the judges, especially Kirron (Kher) ji,” says Arjun.

He further adds, “I think she is super entertaining, Shilpa (Shetty Kundra) ji is rocking, Manoj (Muntashir) ji speaks so well, I am a big fan and he is an amazing writer. Badshah is a rockstar, he is very chilled out.” Meanwhile, we even played a fun game with the actor called ‘Arjun Bijlani reveals his friends’ secret talents’. Talking about his Naagin Season 1 co-star Mouni Roy, Arjun informs that she signs very well.

Further talking about Sanaya Irani’s secret talent, Arjun shares “She can play all the board games to perfection. She just loves board games and if you go to her house, her friend circle will be playing board games all the time. Sanaya has got them hooked to it. I think she is excellent at that,” says Arjun.

He states that Sanaya is one of his oldest friends. “I think she is extremely nice as a person, aur sabko saath leke chalti hai. She does that, and I think that’s a talent very rare people have of maintaining a friendship for so many years with the same people, and she does it beautifully,” Arjun signs off.

To see the full interview, watch the below video.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15: Dharmendra to make a dabangg entry with Salman Khan on the New Year special episode