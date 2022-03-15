EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa on becoming parents soon; Add ‘Haven’t thought of names yet’

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had announced pregnancy in December last year. The duo is currently busy with their new project, The Khatra Khatra Show. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, the duo also opened up on their excitement about becoming parents soon. “For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now,” says Bharti.

She further adds, “So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us.” Bharti also informs, “We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide.”

Meanwhile, Bharti has decided to go on a holiday somewhere abroad in December this year. To that Haarsh is quick to add, “We are planning. Tab agar koi kaam nai aaya toh chale jayenge”. In the same interview, Haarsh also opened up on his first meeting with Bharti.

“I was narrating one script for Comedy Circus, and that time she came into the room. I had just started out as a writer then, and in the beginning a person is obviously nervous. But suddenly she entered and made everyone laugh much more than what I had written just from her conversation. I lost my flow, but yes that was the first impression. I am sure she didn’t even pay any attention to me,” he states.

Bharti and Haarsh are also hosting the reality show, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan.

