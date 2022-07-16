EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional in a wedding sequence, Karan Kundrra says ‘Real thing is…’

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s new song Baarish Aayi Hai revolves around a couple who craves for time with each other, and the duo identify with the story too. “We always crave for time together, and like in the song it said like 2 days and 6 months, it really does feel like that. There are so many times when he just calls me in the night, and I have like a night shift,” shares the actress.

She further adds, “So night’s like a time we spend together, if it’s a 9 to 9 (shift), then he feels nice if I have come back home, and we are going to have dinner, and we are going to go to sleep. But lately, it’s been like rehearsals, performances, the shoots, and everything. He always keeps telling me, ‘This feels like a long distance relationship, and I have always told you I hate long distance relationships, and this one feels like it. This is not done, you have to be with me, you have to be around me’. So I love how he craves for time with me.”

Meanwhile, there is a Church wedding sequence in the single, and Tejasswi informs that she got emotional while filming for it. Karan elaborates, “So we were actually shooting for Baarish Aayi Hai at this Church. And you know there was this entire sequence where she is dressed as the bride, and I am the groom. I am singing for her, I am actually going down on my knee giving her flowers and everything, and I said ‘Listen sweety, it’s going to be better. Don’t worry. The real thing is going to be better’.”

To see the full interview, watch the below video:

