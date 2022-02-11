EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tejasswi Prakash on possibility of being friends with Shamita Shetty; Opens up on Naagin 6

A lot has been written about Bigg Boss 15 contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty’s equation. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked the BB 15 winner if she and the Mohabbatein actress can ever be friends, here’s what she had to say. “I am not a fortune teller, I cannot predict the future and I don't know if we are going to be friends or not. I am a very positive person, I am always a person who is hoping for the best. (So) we being friends in the future or not, whatever the outcome is, it’s going to be a good outcome,” says Tejasswi.

She further adds, “Like in the show also I have been saying, jo bhi hota hai ache ke liye hota hai (Whatever happens, happens for good). So whether we remain friends or not, it will be for good. So I don’t know what to say. How do I know? I have been busy. I have not met people who I am friends with also ever since I have come out (of Bigg Boss 15 house). I have only been shooting and meeting Karan. So I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, soon after Bigg Boss 15 ended, Tejasswi started shooting for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, which premieres tomorrow. Prakash says that it’s amazing to be busy. “I have always been this person who has loved being exhausted. I love not having any time to breathe. Ofcourse, lately things have changed and I would love to have a life, but I like it like this also. I have not had a chance or the time to enjoy my victory post Bigg Boss, but what better way of celebrating than just still being a part of the channel and a brilliant production house like Balaji (Telefilms),” says Tejasswi.

She informs that her beau Karan Kundrra had guessed that when Ekta Kapoor had entered the BB 15 house, is when she had decided to cast Tejasswi in the sixth season of the show. “It was just his guess but turns out that was the case, so that’s sweet. So I am glad I did Bigg Boss in that case because I have always wondered why Ekta ma'am had never cast me in any of her shows, but I am glad it’s finally worked out. I just hope that I work really hard, don’t let her down, and I hope the show does really well,” Tejasswi concludes.

