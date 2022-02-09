EXCLUSIVE: Vidhi Pandya on Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, struggling days: Since past 2 yrs my hard work is paying off

Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye starring Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya premiered earlier this week, and in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up about the show. “My character Saumya in the show dreams to become a writer but she belongs to a middle class family from Indore where her mother thinks that writers do not have any future or any career. Saumya’s father too followed his dream but couldn’t be successful, which makes her mother stringent regarding Saumya and her dream of becoming a writer,” says Pandya.

However, she adds that she hasn’t experienced a situation like that in her real life. “It’s not at all similar to my real life. My family has always been supportive towards my passion and career, and that is one of the biggest reasons I am working in the television industry now. I had my share of struggling days. I have been in the industry for eight years now but since the past 2 years my hard work is paying off. I believe Saumya will also find a way to make her dreams come true,” she states.

The trend of seasons has taken over the television industry. Considering that Vidhi has been a part of a couple of popular shows in the past too, does she want any of it to come back with a new season? “I liked the show on Sony ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ which also had a second season, but unfortunately I wasn’t a part of the show for any of the seasons, though I would have loved to. I also loved ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’ where I got a chance to be a part of its second season,” Vidhi concludes.

