Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 EXCLUSIVE: Paras Kalnawat will dance to the tunes of choreographer Shweta Sharda

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is all geared up to win the hearts of the audience with its brand new season after a hiatus of five years. This season boasts popular celebrities from different walks of life. The esteemed judges' panel will be graced by maverick filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Madhuri Dixit, and the dancing diva Nora Fatehi. Maniesh Paul, who has hosted a few seasons in the past of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is back as a host for this season.

Talking about the contestants, Paras Kalnawat was the first confirmed contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. A week ago, he shared a picture with his choreographer on Instagram, but the face was hidden, which created a mystery and netizens started the guessing game. Most of them threw their bets on Vartika Jha. However, a source close to the actor and the show, confirmed to Pinkvilla that Shweta Sharda is Paras Kalnawat's choreographer. Shweta is popular in the choreography circuit and is followed by Shantanu Maheshwari, Nia Sharma, Ashish Kedar, and Gauahar Khan on Instagram. Shweta Sharda keeps posting her choreography and collaboration videos on Instagram and enjoys a massive fan following online.

Here's a look at Shweta Sharda:

While the makers have been very discreet about the choreographers, Sanam Johar has partnered with Rubina Dilaik and the fans are already hailing this pair. The shoot of the show has begun and the host, contestants, and judges were spotted on the set in their glam outfits.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestants

Apart from Paras and Rubina, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niti Taylor, Shilpa Shinde, Ali Ashar, Faisal Shaikh, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gunjan Sinha and Zorawar Kalra are the confirmed contestants of this season. Jhalak Dikhhhla Jaa 10 will premiere on September 3 onwards, every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Colors.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Gashmeer Mahajani: 'I don’t need to do TV show to earn money’

