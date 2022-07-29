Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii's Kiran Karmarkar takes a jibe at the new-age friendships in the industry; EXCLUSIVE

Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii is making a comeback on the small screens after 14 long years. The episodes will be rerun on Star Plus from 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM from August 2 onwards. Kiran Karmarkar is elated about the show's return and shares how the cast is still in touch and how their friendship has evolved with time. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kiran said that he finds the new friendships very hollow. He shares that his friendship with Ali Asgar, who played the role of his younger brother on the show, is still very strong.

Talking about maintaining friendships, Kiran Karmarkar said, "Most of us are in touch with each other. Ali Asgar is a dear friend even now, we keep talking to each other. If I talk about my friendship with Ali Asgar, we have known each other since 1996, almost 27 years. We were both new and I had done a few Marathi serials prior to that."

Adding further about the new-age friendships, the Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actor added, "Glamorization has increased a lot these days. 15-20 years ago, the mahurat video of the films would look very simple. Glamour has overtaken the essence of simplicity. It is now about good clothes, being well-spoken and big cars, which wasn't the scenario back then. We all used to stay connected to our work and the people around us. Earlier, people used to make genuine friendships, but today, friendship is there only till you are a part of the project together. Project over, friendship over, and they make new friends on their new project. Most of the time, I don't find their friendship genuine."

On new actors and shows not having recall value

"There are many shows and many other options, therefore there is no recall value. Films are being promoted on a very large scale. Watching films, web series is a part of life. Earlier, a person barely watched one film in a month because there weren't many multiplexes. Today, the number of channels have increased and so have the shows - - so many OTT platforms, and multiple projects on that, what will the audience watch? That's why the shelf-life has also decreased and shows wrap-up in a year or two. I have seen shows winding up in 3 months."

There was no set built for Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii

Kiran also spoke about how he has seen production houses incurring major losses. "The production houses set up such lavish sets that they are unable to even recover that amount. Imagine, we used to shoot Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii in Balaji office's building. We had taken an entire floor that had a hall and two small rooms. We shot our entire show in that space. There was no set. The height of the ceiling was just a little bit more than our average homes. Now, people build palaces and even that turns out to be less for them. So, such big set-shows also wrap up within three months," concluded the 64-year-old.

