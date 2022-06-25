Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: 'This show is the opposite of what I'm as a person,' says Rajiv Adatia; EXCLUSIVE

Rajiv Adatia, who is also referred as being one of the most loved contestants in the previous season of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 14, is yet again making wonders on screen. This time in one of the most dangerous and thrilling reality shows of the country Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rajiv Adatia is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, and has flown to Cape Town for the shoot. He recently opened up on his experience in the show and overcoming his phobias, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla.

When asked about the show Rajiv stated, “Khatron Ke Khiladi is a very different reality show than other reality shows. This show is all about stunts, mind and body. It is a very different show totally opposite of what I am as a person. It is a show which tests your physical and mental strength.”

Talking about his phobia Rajiv states, “I have a lot of phobia’s, especially with animals and shocks which will be in the show but I think people come in this show to overcome their phobias. The stunts in this show are extreme and yes this will be my test and I’ll try my level best to overcome all my phobias.”

Rajiv is seen bonding with other contestants of the show, he is mostly seen hanging with Pratik Sehajpal and Mr. Faisu. They often shares pictures and videos from the fun times apart from doing the tasks. Rajiv Adatia is currently shooting for Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

