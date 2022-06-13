KKK 12 EXCLUSIVE: Kanika Mann loves how Rohit Shetty motivates contestants: ‘I also love his sense of humour’

From her Instagram posts, one can assume that Kanika Mann is having a great time shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. “I am actually excited to see what stunts and challenges the contestants will be presented with this year. I'm here to conquer my fears and enjoy the thrill of the adventures and challenges thrown at me,” the actress told Pinkvilla before leaving for the show.

Kanika informs that her biggest fear is not making an attempt. “My biggest fear is not trying, to not try to be your best version. The will to strive to be your best version roots from self-love, hope for good, and walking on God's path - and if this isn't there - well it would be game over. I am someone who likes to give it my best always, no matter where I am, what I am doing, and that keeps me feeling happy and fulfilled as a person,” says Kanika

She adds that her friends and family are excited to see her perform the diverse stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Meanwhile, she is excited to collaborate with Rohit Shetty. “I really look upto Rohit sir for the amazing person he is. I love his energy and how he motivates contestants and cheers them up. I also quite love his sense of humour,” she says.

Kanika states that Cape Town is a beautiful place. “I may want to stay back for a bit depending on the situation then,” she informs.

Other celebrity contestants who have participated in the show include Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia, among a few others.

