Manit Joura on Dheeraj Dhoopar embracing fatherhood: His voice was beaming with joy; EXCLUSIVE

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have entered a new phase in their life, and are the happiest to have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday (August 10) morning and announced it to their fans and well-wishers through an Instagram post. Dheeraj's post read: "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022, Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj." He captioned it, "It's a Boy" with a red heart emoji and the hashtag #BabyDhoopar.

Dheeraj Dhoopar has worked in the show Kundali Bhagya for almost five years and developed a special bond with his onscreen elder brother Manit Joura. Their onscreen equation translated offscreen too, and Manit is extremely elated with the arrival of Dheeraj and Vinny's baby boy. He shared his feelings exclusively with Pinkvilla and said that Dheeraj's tone was very different than usual and he was beaming with joy. Manit said, "Firstly, I'm wishing Dheeraj and Vinny all the very best. They are adorable together and they'll take care of each other. When he informed me that he is blessed with a baby boy, his voice was beaming with joy. It was such a different voice than all the other times."

Manit gives an update about the baby and mother's health