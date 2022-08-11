Manit Joura on Dheeraj Dhoopar embracing fatherhood: His voice was beaming with joy; EXCLUSIVE
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora were blessed with a baby boy on Wednesday morning, August 10.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora have entered a new phase in their life, and are the happiest to have been blessed with a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on Wednesday (August 10) morning and announced it to their fans and well-wishers through an Instagram post. Dheeraj's post read: "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our Baby Boy! 10-08-2022, Proud parents, Vinny & Dheeraj." He captioned it, "It's a Boy" with a red heart emoji and the hashtag #BabyDhoopar.
Dheeraj Dhoopar has worked in the show Kundali Bhagya for almost five years and developed a special bond with his onscreen elder brother Manit Joura. Their onscreen equation translated offscreen too, and Manit is extremely elated with the arrival of Dheeraj and Vinny's baby boy. He shared his feelings exclusively with Pinkvilla and said that Dheeraj's tone was very different than usual and he was beaming with joy. Manit said, "Firstly, I'm wishing Dheeraj and Vinny all the very best. They are adorable together and they'll take care of each other. When he informed me that he is blessed with a baby boy, his voice was beaming with joy. It was such a different voice than all the other times."
Manit gives an update about the baby and mother's health
Continuing further, Manit said that he could relate with Dheeraj Dhoopar. "I could relate to him because this is once in a lifetime thing that changes your life, and I wish him all the very best." He also gave an update about the baby and shared, "Both of them (Vinny and the baby) are safe and healthy, which is what is important. I wish both of them a very beautiful life together and a memorable time ahead of them."
Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional commitments
While Dheeraj may have quit Kundali Bhagya, his bond remains intact with his co-stars. He was recently spotted having a party with the Kundali actors. Other than that, Dheeraj is doing a television show, Sherdil Shergil with Surbhi Chandna, and is rehearsing for his first-ever reality show in 14 years - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After a few hours of the baby boy's arrival, Dheeraj headed for his work, and is trying to maintain a balance with his personal and professional duties.