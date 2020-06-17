Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi on resuming shoots: Missed playing Jethalal for last three months

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal recently opened up about resuming shoots amid the Coronavirus crisis, how he has missed the sets during the lockdown period, and the excitement as the show is going to complete 12 years soon.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not only one of the most-loved shows, but also one of the longest-running shows on Indian Television. The show began in July 2008 and is soon going to complete a successful run of 12 long years. Yes, TMKOC is all set to clock 12, and the excitement of the cast is beyond explanation. We all know that shootings had been stalled for almost three months owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. However, with Unlock Phase 1, the shootings of many shows are all set to resume gradually.

Though they were no new episodes that were aired, a re-run of the previous episodes has kept them happy and stable. TMKOC is considered to be one show that is spreading happiness ever since its inception, and during the lockdown period when the mental health of many was affected, TMKOC has acted as medicine for bolstering mental immunity. In a recent chat with the Times of India, Dilip Joshi who has been wowing everyone as Jethala opened up about resuming shoots, missing the sets during the lockdown and the show finally clocking the 12-year mark soon.

Dilip Joshi shared that he has been essaying the role of Jethalal for the past 12 years, and it has almost become a part of his life now. For the last three months (during lockdown), he has been missing that part (playing Jethalal), the sets, his co-stars (Gokuldham family), and the viewers. He added that all the actors want to resume shooting as soon as possible. However, at the same time, there is also apprehension in everyone’s minds regarding safety precautions. That having said, he is sure that Asit Bhai (Asit Kummar Modi - producer) will take an apt decision. He has managed the team for the past 12 years and taken good care of all of us. This time also, he will take a proper decision which is not only best for the show but also the artists and crew members. He mentioned, 'I have full confidence in him that he will take good care of the team.'

The dates of resuming the shootings of TMKOC have not been revealed yet, however, it is said it will happen soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch new episodes of TMKOC? Let us know in the comment section below.

