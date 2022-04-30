World Laughter Day EXCLUSIVE: Avika Gor reveals Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is her favourite comic show

World Laughter Day is celebrated every year on 1st May every year. On this day, Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor talked with Pinkvilla about the importance of laughter in life and also revealed her favourite comedy shows. She said, “I think Laughter Day should be observed every day. I don't know why we celebrate it only once a year. Laughing is something that should come naturally to us. I hope that people who are unable to make themselves or their families smile, for now, bring in that joy and happiness in their lives soon”.

Talking about her nature, Sasural Simar Ka actress said, “I am definitely somebody who laughs at anything and everything. There are situations that I'm not supposed to laugh at but I still do, like I end up laughing in between arguments or if someone falls down.”

Talking about the comedy content she likes, the actress says, “I absolutely love the TV show Friends. I'm a big fan of that show and whenever I'm feeling low, I try to go back to it. I just watched a few episodes and I laughed my heart out. Other than that, I also love The Big Bang Theory and The Office. I think all these shows have kept me very positive over the years. And other than that, I really like watching Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. We have grown up, so they have a lot of connections with me and my childhood. I love watching these shows.”

She added, “I think the honesty and the innocence that all the characters in Sarabhai have is what attracts me to the show. I think all the characters are my favourite.”

