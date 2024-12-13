5 best Turkish dramas to watch on YouTube: Ask Laftan Anlamaz, Erkenci Kus and more

Turkish dramas are getting popular in India too. From romantic shows to mystery series, Turkish content now has a decent viewership. Whether it is watching Burak Deniz or falling in love with Hande Ercel, we are openly exploring such content. And now, Pinkvilla brings you a list of 5 best Turkish shows to watch on YouTube that will not only keep you hooked but satisfy your hunger for ultimate drama.

5 best Turkish dramas to watch on YouTube

1. Ask Laftan Anlamaz (Love Doesn't Understand Words)

Starring the talented Burak Deniz and beautiful Hande Ercel, Ask Laftan Anlamaz is one of the most popular romantic Turkish dramas. It revolves around Murat (a successful businessman) and Hayat (a country girl). The show explores themes of love, friendship, family values, and marriage.

2. Erkenci Kus (Day Dreamer)

With Can Yaman in the lead role, Erkenci Kus offers a fresh perspective on love. The drama centers on Can, whose life takes an unexpected turn after Sanem enters his life. After his father's death, he takes on the responsibility of running the business, keeping aside his interest in photography. But there's much more for the story to offer!

3. Gulcemal (Rose Faced)

Gulcemal is a tale of dark romance and revenge, intricately woven around the life of a man named Gulcemal. He grows up without receiving his mother's love and care. Having suffered greatly in his childhood, Gülcemal transforms into a cold individual. Eventually, he gets determined to seek revenge on his mother, who left him to navigate the harshness of life alone.

4. Hayat Sirlari (Life of Secrets)

What appears to be fulfilling and delightful might not be for the one who actually has it! Whether it is love, success, or happiness, the Kuzgun family appears to have everything. However, the family has a treasure of deep secrets that slowly come to light, making situations difficult.

5. Zemheri (Love Storm)

Firuze and Ayaz are the main characters of Zemheri. Released in 2020, the drama consists of 10 episodes showcasing an enchanting on-screen chemistry between the lead actors. Zemheri is available on YouTube with English subtitles.

