7 TV couples who embraced parenthood in 2024: Shraddha Arya-Rahul Nagal to Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula

Embracing parenthood is one of the most blissful and transformative experiences a couple can go through. This year, several television couples embarked on this exciting journey and are enjoying the new phase. From Drashti Dhami to Shraddha Arya, let us take a look at the TV couples who became parents in 2024.

7 TV couples who embraced parenthood in 2024

1. Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka

Drashti Dhami, known for her stint in Madhubala, and her husband, Neeraj Khemka, welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The duo announced the arrival of their little munchkin on October 22, 2024, and posted the joyous news on their respective social media handles.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a note that read, "Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life. A whole new start. 22.10.24. She's Here. Elated Parents Drashti & Neeraj. Overjoyed Grandparents Suman- Prakash Khemka, Vibhuti Dhami." They have lovingly named the little girl Leela.

2. Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Popular for her performance as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya embraced motherhood on November 29, 2024. The actor and her husband, Rahul Nagal, became parents to twins—a baby boy and a baby girl. Shraddha Arya shared a heartwarming video on her social media handle, confirming the exciting news of the twin blessings.

Taking it to the caption, Shraddha expressed her happiness and joy, writing, “Two little bundles of joy have made our family complete. Our Hearts Are Doubly Full!”

3. Sana Sayyad and Imaad Shamsi

Kundali Bhagya fame Sana Sayyad has been on cloud nine ever since she and her husband welcomed their first child. The couple joyously announced the arrival of a baby girl on October 9, 2024. Taking to Instagram, Sana wrote, "Welcome baby girl. 9.10.2024 SANA & IMAAD."

4. Mohena Kumari and Suyesh Rawat

Renowned for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohena Kumari embraced motherhood for the second time. She and her spouse, Suyesh Rawat, became parents to a baby girl in 2024. The little miracle arrived earlier this year in March. The arrival of their second child comes merely two years after the birth of their son, Ayaan, who was born on April 15, 2022.

Expressing her utmost delight and happiness, Mohena said that having both a boy and a girl makes her feel complete as a mother and family.

5. Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta

Actor Smriti Khanna and her husband, Gautam Gupta, welcomed their second child in 2024. The duo became parents to a baby girl, and she took to social media to share the joyful news with her fans, posting a heartwarming picture of their elder daughter, Anayka.

The post had the latter holding her new little sister, wrapped in a towel. The Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi actress captioned the post that read, "Anayka’s wish for a little sister, her Gudiya, has come true, and our family is now complete."

6. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

Celebrated for her performance in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devoleena and her husband, Shanawaz, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on December 18, 2024. The couple announced the joyful news by sharing a cutesy post on their official Instagram handles.

7. Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

After 6 years of marriage, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula stepped into the parenthood phase by welcoming their first child, a baby girl, on October 19, 2024. The popular couple also posted their first picture with their newborn daughter on social media, though they chose not to reveal the baby's face.

